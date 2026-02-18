Rep. Carbajal kicks off Central Coast affordability tour, criticizes federal trade policies

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal began a three-day Central Coast tour this week focused on the rising cost of living, and started with a visit to City Farm SLO in San Luis Obispo County.

The Democrat toured the urban farm, which partners with local schools to provide agricultural education and fresh produce, and met with staff to discuss regenerative farming practices and funding for food and agriculture programs.

“Everybody is struggling with the cost of living—housing, groceries, health care, utility bills, childcare. Families are in a crisis right now,” Carbajal said during the visit. “And what this administration has done and continues to do is not address it.”

Carbajal criticized recent federal trade and spending policies backed by Republicans, including tariffs implemented under President Donald Trump.

“They are inducing this crisis by putting in tariffs that in essence is the largest tax on American families and businesses in American history,” Carbajal said. “They are not doing anything to address the affordability of housing and groceries and health care.”

Republicans have said the policies are intended to address trade imbalances and reduce federal spending.

Kayla Rutland, executive director of City Farm SLO, said uncertainty surrounding the federal farm bill and reductions to programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, have created challenges for small-scale farms and low-income families.

“We’ve seen year after year that the farm bill and federal policy has prioritized the needs of large-scale monocropping commodity farmers and to the detriment of our small-scale farmers,” Rutland said.

Carbajal, who also serves on the House Agriculture Committee, said he plans to return to Washington early to participate in discussions on a revised farm bill. He said he intends to advocate for food assistance funding and support for small farmers on the Central Coast.

The congressman later met with students at Cuesta College and visited the SLO Noor Foundation to discuss housing and health care affordability.

Carbajal’s tour is scheduled to continue in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties through Thursday.