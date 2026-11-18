The Trump administration will not use a ship that was once a part of Cal Poly Maritime Academy as part of its immigration crackdown, according to a new letter released Monday.

ICE’s acting director David Venturella wrote in the letter that the agency won’t use training vessels like the Golden Bear for deportations.

The New York Times reported last month that the administration was considering using the former Cal Poly ship to take migrants to South and Central America.

“I thought it was ridiculous and cruel,” said Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal , who joined with Congressman John Garamendi to send a letter to the Department of Homeland Security demanding they scrap the idea.

“The last thing we need is for this administration to try to deport individuals via a ship that is out in the ocean,” Carbajal told KCBX. “Who knows what conditions they could be in.”

The Golden Bear was used as a training ship by Cal Poly for 30 years, but that ended this summer.

The Trump administration has used unusual methods for mass deportations, including sending people to countries where they have no ties.

According to Venturella’s letter, DHS will continue using “air and ground transportation” for deportations.