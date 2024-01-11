Deadline for volunteers approaches for central coast homeless count

Volunteers are needed in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for the Point-in-Time Counts happening this month. The counts provide a snapshot of homelessness and help determine policy and funding needs in the region.

Later this month, hundreds of volunteers will set off in the early morning hours to count the number of people living in shelters, outdoors, and in vehicles throughout the Central Coast.

Point-in-Time Counts are required by the federal government and organized by each county. The dates are right around the corner and volunteers are needed to make this happen.

For San Luis Obispo County, the count will take place January 23rd, and for Santa Barbara County on January 24th.

Jett Black-Maertz, Housing Program Specialist Sr. with the County of Santa Barbara Housing and Community Development Division, said they rely on about 400 volunteers to successfully canvass the county.

“It really allows us to look at our shelters, our shelter capacity, as well as the number of people who remain unsheltered,” she said.

Black-Maertz said a brief training session, virtual or in-person, is required for all volunteers prior to the event. She said volunteers work in teams and are trained on how to conduct surveys, how to use the app, and how to respectfully approach people for a positive experience. The training also includes guidance from the county’s Behavioral Wellness team.

“By having the Behavioral Wellness team part of the training, we’re really hoping to empower volunteers to actually conduct as many surveys as they are able to do,” Black-Maertz said.

The Point-in-Time Count provides important information for government funding and local services. It also raises public awareness about community members facing homelessness.

To volunteer, go to your county website for SLO or Santa Barbara and sign up for Point-in-Time training as soon as possible.

