Salinas considers extending a 1-cent sales tax beyond its sunset date

Salinas city leaders have taken the first step toward asking voters to extend a key local tax that officials say is critical to maintaining city services.

The City Council voted unanimously this week to direct staff to prepare a proposal that would extend Measure G, an existing 1-cent sales tax that generates more than $30 million a year.

The tax is set to expire in 2029.

City officials warn that without the funding, Salinas could face a nearly 21% budget shortfall, roughly $47 million, in 2030. That loss would lead to potential cuts across services and staffing, including more than 100 city positions.

Mayor Dennis Donohue emphasized the stakes during the meeting.

“Measure G is absolutely critical,” Donohue said. “This infrastructure issue requires something above and beyond ‘hey, could you just wiggle an extra 5% towards sidewalks and streets.’ It is an extraordinary problem.”

A recent poll presented to councilmembers found a majority of likely voters would support extending the tax, particularly to address priorities like street repairs, homelessness and housing affordability.

Still, the proposal drew criticism from some residents who questioned both the polling and how Measure G funds have been used.

“I was not polled. Nor were any of my friends, and I am a voter,” said Sharon Fields, a North Salinas resident. “I’ve voted here since 1992… you wouldn’t have wanted to have been at my house because steam was coming out of my ears.”

Councilmember Andrew Sandoval acknowledged those concerns, saying the city will need to respond to community priorities moving forward.

“I appreciate the engagement we have from the residents who are here and who put pressure on the city of Salinas,” Sandoval said. “But if we don’t invest our dollars where the community says their priorities are, they’re going to be in trouble.”

Measure G funds a wide range of city services, from public safety to infrastructure. City leaders say extending the tax would not increase the rate, but continue the existing 1-cent levy.

The council is expected to consider a final proposal this summer. If approved, the measure would go before Salinas voters in November 2026.