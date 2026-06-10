Santa Barbara advances rent stabilization proposal, opens public comment period

Santa Barbara city leaders are moving forward with a proposal that would create the city's first rent stabilization program. The Santa Barbara City Council this week reviewed a draft rent stabilization ordinance and voted to release it for a 30-day public comment period before considering the measure later this summer.

If adopted, the ordinance would limit annual rent increases for covered apartments to 60% of the Consumer Price Index, or 3%, whichever is lower. City officials say the proposal is intended to provide greater housing stability for renters while allowing landlords to receive a fair return on their investments.

The proposal would also establish a Rent Stabilization Board to oversee the program, hear appeals and help administer the city's rent stabilization system. Under the draft ordinance, tenants could challenge rent increases that exceed legal limits, seek refunds for rent overcharges and petition for rent reductions if landlords fail to maintain habitable housing or reduce housing services.

Councilmember Wendy Santamaria said the proposal represents years of work by city officials, advocates and community members.

"We are truly doing a community benefit that has been in progress for decades and I think all of you and our staff who's working on it should really be proud of being part of that," Santamaria said during Tuesday's meeting.

Not all rental units would be subject to the ordinance. Under California's Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, units built on or after Feb. 1, 1995, are exempt from local rent control measures. Other exemptions include most single-family homes and condominiums protected under state law.

City staff are expected to collect public feedback over the next month before bringing the ordinance back to the council for further consideration and possible adoption later this summer.