Paso Robles is considering selling part of this public park

Paso Robles is considering selling 1.65 acres of Pioneer Park, located on Riverside Avenue.

The city hasn’t received any proposals from buyers to purchase the lot. The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo did express interest, but wasn’t able to strike a deal during negotiations.

Paso Robles hasn’t yet committed to selling the property.

At an August Paso Robles City Council meeting, Community Services Director Angelica Fortin recommended delaying the sale until a master plan for the city’s park system is completed. Development of the plan is scheduled for early next year.

“Retaining the property does mean foregoing the roughly $1.7 million in potential sale proceeds for now, in exchange for keeping our options open,” Fortin told the council.

“A city asset of whatever size on the west side is a non-renewable resource,” said Council Member Kris Beal at the August meeting. “Once it's gone, it is gone.”

The council has stated a preference for a buyer that would use the parcel for cultural purposes, like to house a community center.

The Pioneer Museum Foundation and the Paso Robles Event Center have both communicated interest in the lot but have yet to make an offer.

The council is scheduled to vote at their Tuesday meeting on whether to set a 90-day deadline for buyers to submit their proposals for the property.