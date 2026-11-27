ALF Food Pantry in Atascadero is currently renovating a new, larger location with a goal to reopen there before Christmas.

Tim Eckles, the organization’s president, said ALF Food Pantry has experienced a surge in new clients over the last several years.

“It really took a surge initially during COVID,” Eckles said. Demand then levelled off, and increased again after changes to SNAP benefits last year.

In a single day, “you're looking at 240 to 300 people that we're serving,” he said.

According to Eckles, the pantry searched for seven years for a new, larger location, before ultimately purchasing the former Ted Miles Motors dealership on El Camino Real at the beginning of the year.

Now, contractors are working on replacing floors, installing new bathrooms and updating the space.

Kendra Hanna / KCBX News Tim Eckles gave KCBX a tour of the pantry’s new property that they hope to open before Christmas.

At the new location, Eckles pointed out their recently-installed refrigerator and freezer.

“These walk-in appliances will probably take the place of about two-thirds of our current fleet of over 21 appliances,” Eckles said.

Another improvement upon the old location is more space for parking.

“We only have six parking places and a handicap place right now,” said ALF vice president Beth Hagenauer.

During the holidays when the pantry is busy, volunteers have to help organize and guide clients into parking spaces.

For volunteer and ALF treasurer Tom Fitzhugh, the single biggest problem with the current location is the layout.

“We only have two standard office size doors,” Fitzhugh said. “So we can either bring food in, or we can distribute food.”

Kendra Hanna / KCBX News Volunteers Tom Fitzhugh, (left) Tina Moody and Joyce Fields working at ALF Food Pantry’s current location in Atascadero.

The new location has multiple entrances, including an off-street entrance for clients, and a garage-style rolling door that can accept large deliveries.

“What that means is, instead of bringing in food in the morning and delivering it in the afternoons, we could continuously bring in food and deliver it out the front,” Fitzhugh said.

That means the pantry could possibly stay open for longer hours, Fitzhugh said, accommodating their large client base who work nine-to-five.

Eckles said the move to the new location is “such an accomplishment for everyone that's part of our organization.”

He said the passion and drive of volunteers goes into what clients receive, whatever the item.