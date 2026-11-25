King tides could cause coastal flooding across California this week, and multiple natural events are contributing to higher-than-normal water levels, according to a professor at Cal Poly.

Stefan Talke, a professor of coastal engineering at Cal Poly, said two different astronomical cycles that amplify tides are near their peak right now.

Both patterns have to do with the placement of the moon in comparison to earth. One, called a nodal cycle, happens every 18.6 years. The other pattern, called an apsidal cycle, peaks every 4.4 years.

This year, they just so happen to have synced up. On top of that, there’s sea level rise, plus the effects from this year’s Super El Niño, he said.

“It's just like in music,” Talke said. “You can have a beat and you can have a bass and you can have a harmony, and they might all come together at the same time to create a loud, syncopated noise.”

There’s a small chance that this week's high tides could break records at Port San Luis for highest water levels not recorded during a tsunami.

Talke said the current record was set in 1983. That year is the closest analog to 2026, because a Super El Niño coincided with a peak in the tidal apsidal cycle.

Talke said he’ll be going out to take a look at the waves as the tide comes in, but says people should be careful.

“I don't think people should be scared of this, but I do think people should respect it,” Talke said, encouraging watchers to keep their eyes out for potentially dangerous beach conditions.

“As long as we stay safe, I think it can be actually a really neat thing to experience,” he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties that will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

Talke and colleagues will soon be publishing research on how tidal cycles can exacerbate El Niño effects in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.