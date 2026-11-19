Heavy rain shut down several roads in San Luis Obispo Thursday, including Mission Street, where a collapsed culvert created a sinkhole large enough that cracks spread across the whole roadway.

Tim Kahles says he came to see the roughly “12 feet wide by 10 feet long” hole during a morning walk around the neighborhood.

“It's something to see, and probably just the start of a big winter with potential storms,” Kahles remarked.

Overnight, flash flood warnings were issued for parts of San Luis Obispo County.

Joe Little, an emergency manager with San Luis Obispo said that on Wednesday night the western portion of the city was hit with “ a real high rate of rain.”

Little says the majority of calls for service were off of Foothill Boulevard near Old Garden Creek, the main creek he says that “ took the brunt of the storm activity.”

According to the city of San Luis Obispo, 30 structures had been impacted by flooding as of Thursday morning.

Part of Calle Joaquin near Los Osos Valley Road is also closed due to culvert damage, according to a statement from the city.

Kendra Hanna / KCBX News Flooding at a warehouse in San Luis Obispo.

Anita Konopa, an emergency services coordinator with San Luis Obispo County, said rock and mudslides hit Peachy Canyon Road near Paso Robles and Huasna Road in Los Berros, but that both roads have since been cleaned up.

Prefumo Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo is also currently closed due to multiple rockslides, Konopa says.

“We’re just hoping that the public sees the level of storms that can occur this winter and continues to be prepared and aware of their surroundings,” she said.

Kendra Hanna / KCBX news A SLO County Public Works Department truck drives through a closure at Prefumo Canyon Road and Castillo Court in San Luis Obispo.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of the Central Coast until 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, as well as a wind advisory that will last until 4 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is still asking for assistance in locating David Bennett , a non-verbal 16-year-old who was last seen running up a hill behind San Luis Obispo High School, according to a Facebook post from Wednesday evening.

KCBX News will continue to post updates throughout the day as more information becomes available.

