A record-breaking El Niño event has triggered preparations across the Central Coast, and UC Santa Barbara is rushing to protect a water source that supplies marine laboratories.

UC Santa Barbara’s Campus Lagoon is shielded from the Pacific Ocean by a thin strip of sand called a berm.

According to the university’s news site The Current , it’s an artificial berm — constructed in the 1940’s by the military out of a mix of concrete, sand and other materials.

On that berm is a pump house that sucks up seawater from the lagoon and sends it to marine laboratories on campus, including the Marine Science Research Building, NOAA facilities, and the Research Experience & Education Facility, according to a report from the school.

But the sand the pump house sits on is vulnerable to erosion, and this year’s strong El Niño event could bring more storms and flooding.

To prevent more erosion, the school will soon begin installing a 200-foot long wall made of sandbags from Grover Beach, according to the Current.

The college received a permit from the California Coastal Commission at the beginning of the year for a similar wall to combat the effects of king tides last winter.