Man wearing KKK robes didn’t commit a hate crime, police say

A man wearing KKK-style regalia was arrested Sunday night in San Luis Obispo, but not for a hate crime.

San Luis Obispo police received reports that 55-year-old Kristoffer Pfister was drinking alcohol and wearing a Ku Klux Klan uniform near the Trader Joes on South Higuera St. Another report said he had thrown traffic cones into the road.

Pfister was ultimately arrested for public intoxication.

On Monday morning, a Reddit user posted a photo from the night before, showing a man wearing what appear to be Ku Klux Klan robes. The picture was accompanied with the caption, “As a black woman please tell me this isn’t what I think it is.”

A screen shot of Reddit user Fairyqueen17’s post, showing a man in what appears to be Ku Klux Klan robes near the San Luis Obispo Trader Joes.

Sergeant Joshua Walsh said his department didn’t find evidence Pfister committed a hate crime, because his actions weren’t directed at a person who is part of a protected class.

“Wearing an offensive costume or outfit wouldn't be a crime in itself,” Walsh said. “If he, while wearing that outfit, committed additional crimes, it’s possible he could have committed a hate crime.”

Pfister’s actions were recorded as a quote “non-criminal hate expression,” something Walsh says his department tracks in addition to hate crimes.

Matt Pennon, the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion manager says that the city tracks hate incident data as well.

“It just gives us a broader perspective of what's happening throughout the city of San Luis Obispo so that we have that awareness, and we can take that into account when we are building programs and services.” Pennon told KCBX.

Pennon advises residents to call 911 if there’s immediate danger, but they can also submit a report after the fact by calling the non-emergency line. For anonymous reports, an online form on the city’s website is also available.

Klan-activity in the region peaked in the 1920s, when members held a parade and burned a cross in San Luis Obispo, according to the Tribune.

The city of San Luis Obispo issued a statement on the incident, denouncing racism and discrimination.

“City staff have already begun reaching out to community groups and organizations to offer support and reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe community for everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, identity, or religion,” the statement said.