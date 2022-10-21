Billionaire returns to his roots to infuse the renaissance of Augusta, Missouri

Tom Wilmer reports from the rural village of Augusta, Missouri. It’s less than an hour’s drive to St. Louis but it’s truly a world away.

Jerri and David Hoffman grew up in Washington, Missouri at a time when David’s family didn’t even have running water in their home.

After graduating from college, Hoffman’s initial foray as one of the world’s foremost corporate headhunters (DHR International) catapulted his business ventures to include investing in financial services, hospitality, aviation, media marketing and more.

A viral Hoffman focus is real estate ventures across America. The Hoffman family grew to become the biggest developer in Naples, Florida—with 42 commercial properties including ownership of the Hertz Arena and the Everblades hockey team.

Jillian Parks / Classic "Fat-Fender" Chevy pickups are revered by David Hoffman as evidenced by the proliferation of the classic trucks hanging out around Augusta, Missouri.

Fifty years later, the Hoffmans returned to their roots to reinvigorate Augusta, Missouri (a stones throw from their hometown) with an initial 150 million dollar economic infusion, including renovations of more than 60 historic homes and commercial enterprises along with ownership of four wineries and more than 1,250 acres of vineyard.

Jillian Parks / Jerri (left) and Divid Hoffman (right) visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer in Augusta, Misssouri.

We met with David and Jerri Hoffman at a Fruit of the Harvest Dinner in Augusta.

Come along and join the conversation to discover the rest of the amazing story of the Hoffman’s passion and love of Augusta and how they are in the midst of turning the destination in to a national wine destination slated to rival Napa Valley.

Tom Wilmer / Uptown Augusta, Missouri historic structure renovated by the Hoffman Family.

Jillian Parks / Augusta, MO based winemaker Colin Pennington (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

We’ll also visit with Colin Pennington, the Hoffmans’ winemaker with Augusta Wine Company.

Jillian Parks / Chris Armstrong (left)leads a tour through rural Augusta Missouri

, followed by Chris Armstrong, managing Partner at the Hoffman Creative Agency, provides insights about the viral rebirth of Augusta, Missouri.

