Green Bay Wisconsin’s Paradise North Distillery—crafting distinctive rum, vodka and whiskey

Paradise North Distillery is Green Bay, Wisconsin’s signature distillery.

Situated lakefront on Green Bay, just down the road from the iconic Bay Beach Amusement Park.

Artisan distiller Tom Feld crafts an array of high-end spirits and hosts an ever popular lakefront tasting room.

Tom Wilmer / Paradise North Distillery selection

Paradise North favorites include bourbon-whiskey, rum and vodka, and a delectable cherry bounce made from Door County Montmorency cherries.

Paradise North / Paradise North Distillery's lakefront patio in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Paradise North for a visit with distiller Tom Feld.

