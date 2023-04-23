© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Green Bay Wisconsin’s Paradise North Distillery—crafting distinctive rum, vodka and whiskey

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 23, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
Tom Wilmer
/
Tom Feld at his Paradise North Distillery in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Paradise North Distillery is Green Bay, Wisconsin’s signature distillery.

Situated lakefront on Green Bay, just down the road from the iconic Bay Beach Amusement Park.

Artisan distiller Tom Feld crafts an array of high-end spirits and hosts an ever popular lakefront tasting room.

Tom Wilmer
/
Paradise North Distillery selection

Paradise North favorites include bourbon-whiskey, rum and vodka, and a delectable cherry bounce made from Door County Montmorency cherries.

Paradise North
/
Paradise North Distillery's lakefront patio in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Paradise North for a visit with distiller Tom Feld.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle Neptune Pool

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
