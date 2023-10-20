© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible.
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Discovering Half Moon Bay’s La Nebbia Winery

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 20, 2023 at 3:04 AM PDT
Jennifer Cozzolino talks about Half Moon Bay’s family friendly La Nebbia Winery

La Nebbia Winery is conveniently located just off San Mateo Road on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay. The family owned winery specializes in an array of fine wines sourced from California’s finest growing regions. A sampler includes Mendocino Chardonnay, Lodi Barbera, Pinot Noir from Solano, and California sparkling wine.

The winery is super family friendly. Fittingly, the Cozzolino’s also maintain a pumpkin and Christmas tree farm on the redwood-ringed property—it’s a mere 20- minute drive over the hill from Silicon Valley, but it’s a world away.

Come along and join Jennifer Cozzolino for a visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

 

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
