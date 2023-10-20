Discovering Half Moon Bay’s La Nebbia Winery

La Nebbia Winery is conveniently located just off San Mateo Road on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay. The family owned winery specializes in an array of fine wines sourced from California’s finest growing regions. A sampler includes Mendocino Chardonnay, Lodi Barbera, Pinot Noir from Solano, and California sparkling wine.

La Nebbia Winery is located in a tree shrouded paradise on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, CA.

The winery is super family friendly. Fittingly, the Cozzolino’s also maintain a pumpkin and Christmas tree farm on the redwood-ringed property—it’s a mere 20- minute drive over the hill from Silicon Valley, but it’s a world away.

Come along and join Jennifer Cozzolino for a visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story.

