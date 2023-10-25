© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Leon Russell’s legacy lives on at Tulsa’s Church Studio

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 25, 2023 at 10:01 PM PDT
Arthur Jackson (left), Tom Wilmer, Teresa Knox (right) in Church Studio control booth.
Teresa Knox, owner of Tulsa's Church Studio visits with Tom Wilmer

Teresa knox, owner of the legendary Church Studio in Tulsa, Oklahoma says, “A love for vocational education, the music industry, historic preservation and entrepreneurship propelled me to purchase the historic Church Studio, originally created by music legend Leon Russell.

Entryway Church Studio, Tulsa OK
Back in1972 Leon Russell purchased the dilapidated circa-1915 Grace M.E. Church. Russell transformed the shuttered church into a world-class recording studio, and home base for Shelter Records.

Tom Wilmer (left) with Arthur Jackson at entry to Tulsa's Church Studio.
Along with his business partner, producer, Denny Cordell, Russell’s studio rocked the music world throughout the 1970s.

Church Studio's main recording space.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers got their start at The Church Studio, and a litany of other legacy artists recorded here, including Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, Kansas, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley, George Harrison, Dwight Twilley, Ringo Starr and many other 20th Century music legends.

Teresa Knox shows off a way-cool microphone at Church Studios, Tulsa OK
Following Knox’s purchase of the boarded-up building, the recording studio underwent a major historic renovation, completed in early 2022.

Today the Church Studio offers both analog and digital recording options in a state-of-the-art facility. Acoustically it is one of the best sounding rooms in America. The massive main recording room can easily handle all sizes of sessions, including orchestral.

Today, The Church Studio is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
