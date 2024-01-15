Iron Tree Brewing—Christiansburg VA’s "community center"

Seth Locklear is one of the owners and head brewer at Iron Tree Brewing Company in Christiansburg, Virginia. Dubbed Christiansburg’s community center. The brewery truly is a super popular local's hangout.

Iron Tree Brewery

A popular winter beer is a cinnamon toast-crunch while a hazy IPA tops their summertime brew selections.

D. Rotenizer Tom Wilmer (left) with Seth Locklear at Iron Tree Brewing, Christiansburg, VA

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Seth Locklear to discover the rest of the story of Iron Tree Brewing Company.

