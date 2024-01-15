© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Iron Tree Brewing—Christiansburg VA’s "community center"

authorBy Tom Wilmer
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 8:20 PM PST
Seth Locklear, head brewer and co-owner of Iron Tree brewing in Christiansburg, Virginia

Iron Tree Brewing's brewmaster and part owner shares insights about the popular local's favorite hangout in downtown Christiansburg, Virginia.

Seth Locklear is one of the owners and head brewer at Iron Tree Brewing Company in Christiansburg, Virginia. Dubbed Christiansburg’s community center. The brewery truly is a super popular local's hangout.

Iron Tree Brewery

A popular winter beer is a cinnamon toast-crunch while a hazy IPA tops their summertime brew selections.

Tom Wilmer (left) with Seth Locklear at Iron Tree Brewing, Christiansburg, VA

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Seth Locklear to discover the rest of the story of Iron Tree Brewing Company.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
