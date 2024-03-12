© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The center of the East Bay universe—Pleasant Hill, California

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:53 PM PDT
Mount Diablo is just 6 miles from Pleasant Hill, California
courtesy Stay Pleasant Hill
Mount Diablo is just 6 miles from Pleasant Hill, California

Exploring things to do and see in East Bay town of Pleasant Hill, California

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Pleasant Hill, California, nestled in the heart of the East Bay region, just a stones throw from Berkeley, Oakland, the Livermore wine country and so much more.

Trish Snowden, CEO Visit Pleasant Hill
Courtesy Visit Pleasant Hill
Trish Snowden, CEO Visit Pleasant Hill

We’ll start our journey with fascinating local insights from Trish Snowden, CEO with Visit Pleasant Hill.

Jay Rana, GM at Sonesta Select Hotel downtown Pleasant Hill. CA
Courtesy Sonesta Select hotel, Pleasant Hill, CA
Jay Rana, GM at Sonesta Select Hotel downtown Pleasant Hill. CA

 Next up is Jay Rana, General Manager at the Sonesta Select Hotel situated in the heart of downtown. Jay offers insights about the distinctive attributes at the pet-friendly Sonesta.

Sonesta Select hotel, Pleasant Hill CA
Sonesta Select
Sonesta Select hotel, Pleasant Hill CA
Brandi Hardy, representing Vestar in Pleasant Hill, CA
Brandi Hardy, representing Vestar in Pleasant Hill, CA

Brandi Hardy with Vestar – a real estate management company that actively promotes downtown Pleasant Hill retail businesses.

Hardy shares cool insights about distinctive and alluring local businesses. She also shares Vestar’s targeted promotions via cool events and activities that stimulate locals and visitors alike to engage with downtown businesses.

Jeremy Carlson, CEO Pleasant Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Courtesy Pleasant Hill Chamber of Commerce
Jeremy Carlson, CEO Pleasant Hill Chamber of Commerce.

Jeremy Carlson, Executive Director with the Pleasant Hill Chamber of Commerce, follows Hardy’s tales with engaging insights about Chamber members’ community engagement as well as Carlson’s long-time local insights and his multi-generational family roots in the Pleasant Hill area.

Jacks Restaurant, Pleasant Hill, CA
Courtesy Vestar corporation
Jacks Restaurant, Pleasant Hill, CA

Come along and join Trish Snowden as we start our Pleasant Hill, California journey of discovery.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on NPR.ORG's Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on NPR.ORG's Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer won the coveted Gold Lowell Thomas Award 2023 from the Society of American Travel Writers
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer won the coveted Gold Lowell Thomas Award 2023 from the Society of American Travel Writers

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
