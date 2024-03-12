The center of the East Bay universe—Pleasant Hill, California

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Pleasant Hill, California, nestled in the heart of the East Bay region, just a stones throw from Berkeley, Oakland, the Livermore wine country and so much more.

Courtesy Visit Pleasant Hill Trish Snowden, CEO Visit Pleasant Hill

We’ll start our journey with fascinating local insights from Trish Snowden, CEO with Visit Pleasant Hill.

Courtesy Sonesta Select hotel, Pleasant Hill, CA Jay Rana, GM at Sonesta Select Hotel downtown Pleasant Hill. CA

Next up is Jay Rana, General Manager at the Sonesta Select Hotel situated in the heart of downtown. Jay offers insights about the distinctive attributes at the pet-friendly Sonesta.

Sonesta Select Sonesta Select hotel, Pleasant Hill CA

Brandi Hardy, representing Vestar in Pleasant Hill, CA

Brandi Hardy with Vestar – a real estate management company that actively promotes downtown Pleasant Hill retail businesses.

Hardy shares cool insights about distinctive and alluring local businesses. She also shares Vestar’s targeted promotions via cool events and activities that stimulate locals and visitors alike to engage with downtown businesses.

Jeremy Carlson, Executive Director with the Pleasant Hill Chamber of Commerce, follows Hardy’s tales with engaging insights about Chamber members’ community engagement as well as Carlson’s long-time local insights and his multi-generational family roots in the Pleasant Hill area.

Courtesy Vestar corporation Jacks Restaurant, Pleasant Hill, CA

Come along and join Trish Snowden as we start our Pleasant Hill, California journey of discovery.

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on NPR.ORG's Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify