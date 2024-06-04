A visit with Master Gardener Beth Umberger at Montgomery Museum of Art & History

Beth Umberger shares her lifelong passion for not only plants, but fascinating birds, bugs and bees as well.

Tom Wilmer Master Gardener Beth Umberger

Come along and join Ms. Umberger to discover the rest of the story on the front porch of the historic manse on the garden grounds of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History in Christiansburg, VA.

Picasa Montgomery Museum of Art & History Christiansburg VA

The historic home on the garden grounds is the former 1852 Christiansburg Presbyterian Church Manse. The American and Flemish bond brickwork of the building is made with bricks fired on site.

Although the house no longer houses the Museum collection, the NRV Master Gardeners maintain the grounds, and several of the museum events (such as Heritage Day) are held here.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify