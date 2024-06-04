© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A visit with Master Gardener Beth Umberger at Montgomery Museum of Art & History

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 4, 2024 at 11:39 AM PDT
Master Gardener Beth Umberger on the front porch of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History.
David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism
Master Gardener Beth Umberger on the front porch of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Master Gardener, Beth Umberger in Christiansburg at the Montgomery Museum of Art & History’s legendary gardens.


Beth Umberger shares her lifelong passion for not only plants, but fascinating birds, bugs and bees as well.

Master Gardener Beth Umberger
Tom Wilmer
Master Gardener Beth Umberger

Come along and join Ms. Umberger to discover the rest of the story on the front porch of the historic manse on the garden grounds of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History in Christiansburg, VA.

Montgomery Museum of Art & History Christiansburg VA
Picasa
Montgomery Museum of Art & History Christiansburg VA

The historic home on the garden grounds is the former 1852 Christiansburg Presbyterian Church Manse. The American and Flemish bond brickwork of the building is made with bricks fired on site.

Although the house no longer houses the Museum collection, the NRV Master Gardeners maintain the grounds, and several of the museum events (such as Heritage Day) are held here.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
