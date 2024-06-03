Christiansburg, Virginia’s Huckleberry Park – redefining a community asset

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Brad Epperley, Christiansburg Virginia’s Director of Parks & Recreation at the town's trendsetting Huckleberry Park.

The 50-acre park features all-inclusive amenities including a state-of-the-art dog park, special event locations, and multi-purpose playing fields for baseball, soccer, lacrosse and other field sports.

Town of Christiansburg, VA Arial vista of Huckleberry Park. Town of Christiansburg VA

Most fascinating are the interactive outdoor activities fine-tuned specifically for kids with limited mobility. There’s even a swing set specifically designed to accommodate wheelchair bound kids.

Tom Wilmer Huckleberry Park's state of art rides for kids

Come along and join the conversation with Epperley and discover just how Huckleberry Park has earned its mark as a nationwide parks and recreation trendsetter.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

