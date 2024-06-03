© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Christiansburg, Virginia’s Huckleberry Park – redefining a community asset

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:23 PM PDT
Huckleberry Park ride, Christianburg VA
Town of Christiansburg, VA
Huckleberry Park ride, Christianburg VA

Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores Christiansburg, VA's state of the art Huckleberry Park and how it became a trendsetter.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Brad Epperley, Christiansburg Virginia’s Director of Parks & Recreation at the town's trendsetting Huckleberry Park.

Brad Epperley (right) at Huckleberry Park, Christiansburg VA.
David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism
Brad Epperley (right) at Huckleberry Park, Christiansburg VA.

The 50-acre park features all-inclusive amenities including a state-of-the-art dog park, special event locations, and multi-purpose playing fields for baseball, soccer, lacrosse and other field sports.

Arial vista of Huckleberry Park. Town of Christiansburg VA
Town of Christiansburg, VA
Arial vista of Huckleberry Park. Town of Christiansburg VA

Most fascinating are the interactive outdoor activities fine-tuned specifically for kids with limited mobility. There’s even a swing set specifically designed to accommodate wheelchair bound kids.

Huckleberry Park's state of art rides for kids
Tom Wilmer
Huckleberry Park's state of art rides for kids

Come along and join the conversation with Epperley and discover just how Huckleberry Park has earned its mark as a nationwide parks and recreation trendsetter.

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
