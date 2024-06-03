Christiansburg, Virginia’s Huckleberry Park – redefining a community asset
Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores Christiansburg, VA's state of the art Huckleberry Park and how it became a trendsetter.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Brad Epperley, Christiansburg Virginia’s Director of Parks & Recreation at the town's trendsetting Huckleberry Park.
The 50-acre park features all-inclusive amenities including a state-of-the-art dog park, special event locations, and multi-purpose playing fields for baseball, soccer, lacrosse and other field sports.
Most fascinating are the interactive outdoor activities fine-tuned specifically for kids with limited mobility. There’s even a swing set specifically designed to accommodate wheelchair bound kids.
Come along and join the conversation with Epperley and discover just how Huckleberry Park has earned its mark as a nationwide parks and recreation trendsetter.
