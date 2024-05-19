© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hannah Lester, owner and brewer at Blacksburg Virginia's Moon Hollow Brewing

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 19, 2024 at 9:17 PM PDT
Moon Hollow logo
Moon Hollow Brewing
Moon Hollow logo

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Moon Hollow Brewing in Blacksburg, Montgomery County Virginia for a visit with owner and brewmaster, Hannah Lester.

Come along and join Hannah Lester to discover the backstory of how she came to own Moon Hollow, and her passion for crafting exceptional brews.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
