Hannah Lester, owner and brewer at Blacksburg Virginia's Moon Hollow Brewing
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Moon Hollow Brewing in Blacksburg, Montgomery County Virginia for a visit with owner and brewmaster, Hannah Lester.
Come along and join Hannah Lester to discover the backstory of how she came to own Moon Hollow, and her passion for crafting exceptional brews.
