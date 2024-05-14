Time travel back to 1774 at Smithfield Plantation on Virginia Tech’s campus

Tom Wilmer reports from Historic Smithfield Plantation, located on the fringe of the Virginia Tech Campus in Blacksburg, Montgomery County.

Smithfield Plantation / Smithfield Plantation Smithfield Plantation at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg abounds with colorful gardens

The manor house was built in 1774 as the family home of William and Susanna Preston.

This July, Smithfield celebrates its 250th anniversary with an array of incredibly special events.

David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism Smithfield Plantation docents with Tom Wilmer (left to right) Walter Bailey, Laura Wedin and Anita Silverman

To discover the rest of the story of Smithfield, come along and join board member, Laura Wedin, volunteer Anita Silverman and visitor experience coordinator Walt Bailey.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

