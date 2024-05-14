© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Time travel back to 1774 at Smithfield Plantation on Virginia Tech’s campus

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:18 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Circa-1774 Smithfield Plantation at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg
Smithfield Plantation
/
Smithfield Plantation
Circa-1774 Smithfield Plantation at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg

A conversation with historians at historic Smithfield Plantation at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Virginia

Tom Wilmer reports from Historic Smithfield Plantation, located on the fringe of the Virginia Tech Campus in Blacksburg, Montgomery County.

Smithfield Plantation at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg abounds with colorful gardens
Smithfield Plantation
/
Smithfield Plantation
Smithfield Plantation at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg abounds with colorful gardens

The manor house was built in 1774 as the family home of William and Susanna Preston.

This July, Smithfield celebrates its 250th anniversary with an array of incredibly special events.

Smithfield Plantation docents with Tom Wilmer (left to right) Walter Bailey, Laura Wedin and Anita Silverman
David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism
Smithfield Plantation docents with Tom Wilmer (left to right) Walter Bailey, Laura Wedin and Anita Silverman

To discover the rest of the story of Smithfield, come along and join board member, Laura Wedin, volunteer Anita Silverman and visitor experience coordinator Walt Bailey.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Virginia
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More