Time travel back to 1774 at Smithfield Plantation on Virginia Tech’s campus
A conversation with historians at historic Smithfield Plantation at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Virginia
Tom Wilmer reports from Historic Smithfield Plantation, located on the fringe of the Virginia Tech Campus in Blacksburg, Montgomery County.
The manor house was built in 1774 as the family home of William and Susanna Preston.
This July, Smithfield celebrates its 250th anniversary with an array of incredibly special events.
To discover the rest of the story of Smithfield, come along and join board member, Laura Wedin, volunteer Anita Silverman and visitor experience coordinator Walt Bailey.
