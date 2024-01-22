Virginia’s enchanting Beliveau Winery and B&B

Joyce Beliveau shares cool tales about her farm/winery in the New River Valley.

D. Rotenizer Joyce Beliveau (right) with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Beliveau Winery, New River Valley not far from Blacksburg, VA

In addition to crafting award-winning wines with her husband Yvan, the couple also operate a romantic B&B, produce an annual Lavender Festival and frequently host weddings at their 165-acre estate.

Courstesy Beliveau Farm Winery Beliveau Winery & B&B (left)

Come along and join Joyce Beliveau to discover the rest of the story.

D. Rotenizer Legendary long bar at Beliveau's new Sugar Shack, mountaintop bar.

D. Rotenizer Guest bedroom at Beliveau Winery's B&B

