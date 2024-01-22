© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Virginia’s enchanting Beliveau Winery and B&B

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 22, 2024 at 12:31 AM PST
Tom Wilmer
Join Joyce Beliveau for a visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer at her farm/winery in the New River Valley not too far from Blacksburg, Virginia.


Joyce Beliveau shares cool tales about her farm/winery in the New River Valley.

D. Rotenizer
In addition to crafting award-winning wines with her husband Yvan, the couple also operate a romantic B&B, produce an annual Lavender Festival and frequently host weddings at their 165-acre estate.

Courstesy Beliveau Farm Winery
 Come along and join Joyce Beliveau to discover the rest of the story.

D. Rotenizer
D. Rotenizer
NPR
SATW Foundation
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
