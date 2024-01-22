Virginia’s enchanting Beliveau Winery and B&B
Join Joyce Beliveau for a visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer at her farm/winery in the New River Valley not too far from Blacksburg, Virginia.
Joyce Beliveau shares cool tales about her farm/winery in the New River Valley.
In addition to crafting award-winning wines with her husband Yvan, the couple also operate a romantic B&B, produce an annual Lavender Festival and frequently host weddings at their 165-acre estate.
Come along and join Joyce Beliveau to discover the rest of the story.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify