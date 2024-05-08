The future is present at Virginia Tech

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with John Provo, Executive Director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Economic and Community Engagement in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Virginia Tech John Provo, Executive Director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Economic and Community Engagement in Blacksburg, Virginia

Provo stewards the multi-disciplines that include Innovation, technology, helping industry harness the power of technological advancements for the State of Virginia’s common good, while engaging faculty and students in the art of place-based community problem solving.

Kim Peterson/Kim Peterson / Kim Peterson Traffic going down Main Street; downtown Blacksburg, Virginia

Come along and join the conversation to discover how a Virginia Tech partnership implemented the first aerial drone food delivery with their flying burritos, how a student led startup, Torc, grew to become a global leader with their autonomous truck control systems.

Provo shares numerous other equally fascinating stories of how Virginia Tech’s Center for Economic and Community Engagement is not only transforming Virginia’s commercial enterprises but simultaneously the rest of America.

