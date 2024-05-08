© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The future is present at Virginia Tech

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 8, 2024 at 9:49 PM PDT
Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, a pioneering drone advocate, was the first to institute aerial delivery of food via drones—and thus the legend of Virginia Tech's Flying Burrito delivery service.
A conversation with John Provo, Executive Director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Economic and Community Engagement in Blacksburg, Virginia

 Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with John Provo, Executive Director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Economic and Community Engagement in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Provo stewards the multi-disciplines that include Innovation, technology, helping industry harness the power of technological advancements for the State of Virginia’s common good, while engaging faculty and students in the art of place-based community problem solving.

 Come along and join the conversation to discover how a Virginia Tech partnership implemented the first aerial drone food delivery with their flying burritos, how a student led startup, Torc, grew to become a global leader with their autonomous truck control systems.

Provo shares numerous other equally fascinating stories of how Virginia Tech’s Center for Economic and Community Engagement is not only transforming Virginia’s commercial enterprises but simultaneously the rest of America.

 

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
