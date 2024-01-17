Sinkland Farms—Virginia diary morphed into viral pumpkin Festival venue

Join Susan Sink, owner of Sinkland Farms located on the outskirts of Blacksburg, Virginia as she shares the incredible family farm journey-from milking cows to reimagining the farm as a destination venue.

Tom Wilmer Tranquility at Sinkland Farms on the outskirts of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, VA

The Annual Sinkland Farm Pumpkin Festival alone drawing more than 50,000 families annually from far and wide.

D. Rotenizer / http://gotomontva.com



Hayrides through the corn maze and pumpkin patches at Sinkland Farms is a popular activity.

And there’s more. Sinkland Farms is also a super popular wedding venue, hosts an annual wine festival, Art in the Barn in November, along with weekend live music performances throughout the pumpkin and sunflower season—and that’s just for starters.

Tom Wilmer Prepping for party time in Sinkland Farms barn

Come along and listen in as Susan Sink shares the most incredible family journey from dairying to creating the incredibly popular Pumpkin Festival--tops in not only the Commonwealth of Virginia but the surrounding states as well.

D. Rotenizer Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) visits with Susan Sink at Sinkland Farms

The Intro and outro music in this show was performed by four time Grammy award-winning musician, David Holt-- the longtime host of Great American Railway Journeys featured on PBS. Holt hails from Ashville, North Carolina.

