Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Sinkland Farms—Virginia diary morphed into viral pumpkin Festival venue

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:43 PM PST
Sinkland Farms, on the outskirts of Christiansburg and Blacksburg, Virginia prepares for Pumpkin Season
Susan Polk shares her fascinating family story that started with a dairy in 1980 that was eventually reimagined as Virginia's most popular Pumpkin farm.

Join Susan Sink, owner of Sinkland Farms located on the outskirts of Blacksburg, Virginia as she shares the incredible family farm journey-from milking cows to reimagining the farm as a destination venue.

Tranquility at Sinkland Farms on the outskirts of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, VA
The Annual Sinkland Farm Pumpkin Festival alone drawing more than 50,000 families annually from far and wide.

Hayrides through the corn maze and pumpkin patches at Sinkland Farms is a popular activity.
And there’s more. Sinkland Farms is also a super popular wedding venue, hosts an annual wine festival, Art in the Barn in November, along with weekend live music performances throughout the pumpkin and sunflower season—and that’s just for starters.

Prepping for party time in Sinkland Farms barn
Come along and listen in as Susan Sink shares the most incredible family journey from dairying to creating the incredibly popular Pumpkin Festival--tops in not only the Commonwealth of Virginia but the surrounding states as well.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) visits with Susan Sink at Sinkland Farms
The Intro and outro music in this show was performed by four time Grammy award-winning musician, David Holt-- the longtime host of Great American Railway Journeys featured on PBS. Holt hails from Ashville, North Carolina.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
