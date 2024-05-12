Exploring Christiansburg, Virginia’s Old New River Books, antiques and art

Join Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Ken Vaughan, co-owner of Old New River Books in Christiansburg, Virginia.

Located adjacent to the civil war-era Cambria Station train depot in the heart of Montgomery County, Old New River books reposes in a rustic, heavy-timbered century-old three-story railroad freight warehouse.

David Rotenizer / David Rotenizer Old New River Books main floor, Christiansburg, VA

In addition to an array of used books, you’ll also discover an assortment of out-of-print scholarly texts, Appalachian, Virginiana, genealogy, collectible and rare books.

David Rotenizer / David Rotenizer Ken Vaughan, Old New River Books, Christiansburg VA

It’s actually much more than just used and antiquarian books—this is also the region’s go-to place to discover a wide array of antiques and art showcased by an array of independent sellers under the banner of Cambria Station Antiques.

Step back in time at Old New River Books for a conversation with Ken Vaughan.

