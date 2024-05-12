© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Christiansburg, Virginia’s Old New River Books, antiques and art

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 12, 2024 at 1:44 PM PDT
Exploring Christiansburg, Virginia’s Old New River Books, antiques and art

Join Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Ken Vaughan, co-owner of Old New River Books in Christiansburg, Virginia.

Located adjacent to the civil war-era Cambria Station train depot in the heart of Montgomery County, Old New River books reposes in a rustic, heavy-timbered century-old three-story railroad freight warehouse.

In addition to an array of used books, you’ll also discover an assortment of out-of-print scholarly texts, Appalachian, Virginiana, genealogy, collectible and rare books.

It’s actually much more than just used and antiquarian books—this is also the region’s go-to place to discover a wide array of antiques and art showcased by an array of independent sellers under the banner of Cambria Station Antiques.

Step back in time at Old New River Books for a conversation with Ken Vaughan.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
