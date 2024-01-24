Exploring Christiansburg VA’s Museum of Art & History

Come along and join Casey Jenkins, Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History. Located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Christiansburg, Virginia, Jenkins visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

D. Rotenizer Montgomery Museum of Art & History's Executive Director, Casey Jenkins (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer

The Museum’s mission is to connect and engage the community through the arts and the preservation and interpretation of history

Jenkins says, “The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation dedicated to collecting, preserving, and interpreting the history of Montgomery County, Virginia and the region as well as promoting art by regional artists.

D. Rotenizer Casey Jenkins, Executive Director Montgomery County Museum of Art & History, Christiansburg, VA.

“As the region’s steward of art and history, the museum takes great pride in inspiring and educating through cultural programming. Additionally, the institution facilitates important community conversations by offering a forum for dialogue across differences and brings the community together using art and history.”

