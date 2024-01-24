© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Christiansburg VA’s Museum of Art & History

Published January 24, 2024 at 12:00 AM PST
Historical photo of Christiansburg VA train depot
Virginia’s Montgomery Museum of Art & History offers vivid insights into the region’s past and present.


Come along and join Casey Jenkins, Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History. Located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Christiansburg, Virginia, Jenkins visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Montgomery Museum of Art & History's Executive Director, Casey Jenkins (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
The Museum’s mission is to connect and engage the community through the arts and the preservation and interpretation of history

 Jenkins says, “The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation dedicated to collecting, preserving, and interpreting the history of Montgomery County, Virginia and the region as well as promoting art by regional artists.

Casey Jenkins, Executive Director Montgomery County Museum of Art & History, Christiansburg, VA.
“As the region’s steward of art and history, the museum takes great pride in inspiring and educating through cultural programming. Additionally, the institution facilitates important community conversations by offering a forum for dialogue across differences and brings the community together using art and history.”

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
