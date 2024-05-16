Engaging with Virginia Tech and the community at Eastern Divide Brewing Company

Beer is the lubricating vehicle of engagement at Blacksburg, Virginia’s Eastern Divide Brewing Company.

Tom Wilmer Eastern Divide Brewing, Blacksburg, Virginia

Housed in a mammoth steel-frame building, the environment is softened via lush green plants—they even have their own greenhouse out back.

Eastern Divide is a veritable magnet for locals in search of a cool and inviting hip and happening environment. And come they do, every day--from families to a multiplicity of Montgomery County residents and Virginia Tech students and campus associations.

David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) with Brandon Roberson (center), Head Brewer and Samantha Sol, Tap Room Manager at Eastern Divide Brewing in Blacksburg, VA

The total absence of big screen TVs—and no Wifi—strategically serves to amplify the buzzing and festive, community party-atmosphere.

The array of award-winning brews, from amber ales, to virally popular hazy IPA’s definitely amplifies the allure of this kicked-back place.

Eastern Divide Brewing brewhouse, Blacksburg, Virginia

In addition to wine, there’s also an array of delectable culinary treats, including a hot honey-fried chicken sandwich, an incredibly popular smash burger, and a tasty vegan protein-bowl crafted specifically to please the carnivore-avoider crowd.

Come along and join head brewer, Brandon Roberson and tap room manager, Samantha Sol to discover the inside story of crafting brews and attracting the community at Eastern Divide.

