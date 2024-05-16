© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Engaging with Virginia Tech and the community at Eastern Divide Brewing Company

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 16, 2024 at 10:36 PM PDT
Head Brewer Brandon Roberson (left) with Samantha Sol. tap room manager at Eastern Divide Brewing Company.
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with head brewer, Brandon Roberson and tap room manager Samantha Sol at Eastern Divide Brewing in Blacksburg, Virginia


Beer is the lubricating vehicle of engagement at Blacksburg, Virginia’s Eastern Divide Brewing Company.

Housed in a mammoth steel-frame building, the environment is softened via lush green plants—they even have their own greenhouse out back.

Eastern Divide is a veritable magnet for locals in search of a cool and inviting hip and happening environment. And come they do, every day--from families to a multiplicity of Montgomery County residents and Virginia Tech students and campus associations.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) with Brandon Roberson (center), Head Brewer and Samantha Sol, Tap Room Manager at Eastern Divide Brewing in Blacksburg, VA
 The total absence of big screen TVs—and no Wifi—strategically serves to amplify the buzzing and festive, community party-atmosphere.

The array of award-winning brews, from amber ales, to virally popular hazy IPA’s definitely amplifies the allure of this kicked-back place.

In addition to wine, there’s also an array of delectable culinary treats, including a hot honey-fried chicken sandwich, an incredibly popular smash burger, and a tasty vegan protein-bowl crafted specifically to please the carnivore-avoider crowd.

Come along and join head brewer, Brandon Roberson and tap room manager, Samantha Sol to discover the inside story of crafting brews and attracting the community at Eastern Divide.

 The music underbed in this show was performed by Asheville, North Carolina, 5-time Grammy award-winning musician, David Holt.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
