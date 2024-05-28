© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Blacksburg Books--more than a store it’s Blacksburg, Virginia’s community center of sorts

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 28, 2024 at 9:22 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ellen Woodall, manager at Blacksburg Books
David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism
Ellen Woodall, manager at Blacksburg Books

Ellen Woodall, manager at Blacksburg Books in downtown Blacksburg, shares the inside story of why the indie bookstore is thriving


Not too long ago the common sentiment across America was that independent bookstores were doomed due to Amazon and other online portals for purchasing books.

 But it turns out the naysayers were wrong…not only have indie bookstores survived, in many instances they’ve actually thrived as they have evolved into a community gathering spot, much like old-world pubs.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Ellen Woodall at Blacksburg Books in Blacksburg VA
David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Ellen Woodall at Blacksburg Books in Blacksburg VA

Here in Blacksburg, Virginia, Blacksburg Books, just a stone’s throw from the Virginia Tech campus and the heart of downtown, is doing quite well, thank you, and it is treasured by the locals.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Blacksburg Books for a visit with Ellen Woodall to learn the rest of the story.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

 

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Virginia
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More