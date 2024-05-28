Blacksburg Books--more than a store it’s Blacksburg, Virginia’s community center of sorts

Not too long ago the common sentiment across America was that independent bookstores were doomed due to Amazon and other online portals for purchasing books.

But it turns out the naysayers were wrong…not only have indie bookstores survived, in many instances they’ve actually thrived as they have evolved into a community gathering spot, much like old-world pubs.

David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Ellen Woodall at Blacksburg Books in Blacksburg VA

Here in Blacksburg, Virginia, Blacksburg Books, just a stone’s throw from the Virginia Tech campus and the heart of downtown, is doing quite well, thank you, and it is treasured by the locals.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Blacksburg Books for a visit with Ellen Woodall to learn the rest of the story.

