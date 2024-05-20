Blacksurg, VA's classic circa-1930 Lyric Theatre

When the Lyric Theatre opened its doors for business in April, 1930 it was one of just a handful of movie theaters in the state of Virginia to feature talking pictures on the silver screen, along with air conditioning.

Tom Wilmer Blacksburg, Virginia—Lyric Theatre's original movie projector

It also featured a large organ that was removed in the 1950s to make room for a CinemaScope screen.

David Rotenizer, Montgomery Regional Tourism Tom Wilmer (left) with Lyric Theatre Executive Director Seth Davis

The theater continues to serve multipurpose functions, including special Virginia Tech university presentations, live theater and musical performances.

MICHAEL KIERNAN/MICHAEL KIERNAN / MICHAEL KIERNAN Lyric Theater in downtown Blacksburg

Come along and join Seth Davis to discover the rest of the story of the historic, multipurpose theater.

David Rotenizer, Montgomery Regional Tourism Seth Davis Executive Director Lyric Theatre Blacksburg, VA

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify