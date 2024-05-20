© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Blacksurg, VA's classic circa-1930 Lyric Theatre

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 20, 2024 at 10:47 PM PDT
Downtown Blacksburg VA's classic Lyric Theatre
Downtown Blacksburg VA's classic Lyric Theatre

Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer at the historic Lyric Theatre in downtown Blacksburg, Virginia for a conversation with Executive Director, Seth Davis.


 

When the Lyric Theatre opened its doors for business in April, 1930 it was one of just a handful of movie theaters in the state of Virginia to feature talking pictures on the silver screen, along with air conditioning.

It also featured a large organ that was removed in the 1950s to make room for a CinemaScope screen.

The theater continues to serve multipurpose functions, including special Virginia Tech university presentations, live theater and musical performances.

Come along and join Seth Davis to discover the rest of the story of the historic, multipurpose theater.

 

Tom Wilmer
