Blacksurg, VA's classic circa-1930 Lyric Theatre
Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer at the historic Lyric Theatre in downtown Blacksburg, Virginia for a conversation with Executive Director, Seth Davis.
When the Lyric Theatre opened its doors for business in April, 1930 it was one of just a handful of movie theaters in the state of Virginia to feature talking pictures on the silver screen, along with air conditioning.
It also featured a large organ that was removed in the 1950s to make room for a CinemaScope screen.
The theater continues to serve multipurpose functions, including special Virginia Tech university presentations, live theater and musical performances.
Come along and join Seth Davis to discover the rest of the story of the historic, multipurpose theater.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify