Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Christiansburg VA’s Huckleberry Park and visiting with Master Gardener, Beth Umberger

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 27, 2024 at 7:36 PM PDT
Huckleberry Park Christiansburg VA features state-of-the-art kid activities
Tom Wilmer
Huckleberry Park Christiansburg VA features state-of-the-art kid activities

Join the conversation with Brad Epperley, Christiansburg VA’s Director of Parks & Recreation and Master Gardener Beth Umberger at nearby Montgomery Museum of Art & History


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Brad Epperley, Christiansburg Virginia’s Director of Parks & Recreation at the city’s trendsetting Huckleberry Park.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) visits with Brad Epperley at Huckleberry Park in Christiansburg, VA
David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism
Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) visits with Brad Epperley at Huckleberry Park in Christiansburg, VA

 The 50-acre park features all-inclusive amenities including a state-of-the-art dog park, special event locations, and multi-purpose playing fields for baseball, soccer, lacrosse and other field sports.

 Most fascinating are the interactive outdoor activities fine-tuned specifically for kids with limited mobility. There’s even a swing set specifically designed to accommodate wheelchair bound kids.

Huckleberry Park, Blacksburg VA offers cutting edge activities for kids
Tom Wilmer
Huckleberry Park, Blacksburg VA offers cutting edge activities for kids

Come along and join the conversation with Epperley and discover just how Huckleberry Park has earned its mark as a nationwide parks and recreation trendsetter.

Christiansburg, VA master gardener Beth Umberger
Tom Wilmer
Christiansburg, VA master gardener Beth Umberger

Afterwards we’ll meet up with Master Gardener, Beth Umberger inChristiansburg at the Montgomery Museum of Art & History’s legendary gardens.

Master gardener Beth Umberger visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Christiansburg, VA's Montgomery Museum of Art & History
David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism
Master gardener Beth Umberger visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Christiansburg, VA's Montgomery Museum of Art & History
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
