Engaging with community at Blacksburg, Virginia’s weekly Farmers Market
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Blacksburg, Virginia’s Farmers Market Come along for a visit with Director, Deborah Edwards.
The Blacksburg Farmers Market is your local, family-friendly gathering place in downtown Blacksburg. Edwards says "We are a Producer-Only market whose vendors are located within a 50-mile radius."
The market features farmers of locally grown produce and meats, alongside artisans of baked goods, prepared foods, cheese, handmade crafts, and so much more!
Wednesdays and Saturday Farmers markets with Saturday only in the winter months.
The Farmers Market actively supports healthy eating in Montgomery County via food access outlets— by welcoming SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants—Edwards says, if our SNAP customers spend $50 they can walk away with $100 worth of fresh food.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify