Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Engaging with community at Blacksburg, Virginia’s weekly Farmers Market

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 22, 2024 at 9:07 PM PDT
Deborah Edwards, Director, Blacksburg Farmers Market
Tom Wilmer
Deborah Edwards, Director, Blacksburg Farmers Market

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Blacksburg, Virginia’s Farmers Market Come along for a visit with Director, Deborah Edwards.

The Blacksburg Farmers Market is your local, family-friendly gathering place in downtown Blacksburg. Edwards says "We are a Producer-Only market whose vendors are located within a 50-mile radius."

Market Square at Blacksburg's Farmers Market.
Tom Wilmer
Market Square at Blacksburg's Farmers Market.

The market features farmers of locally grown produce and meats, alongside artisans of baked goods, prepared foods, cheese, handmade crafts, and so much more!

 Wednesdays and Saturday Farmers markets with Saturday only in the winter months.

Deborah Edwards shows off new Blacksburg Farmers Market brochure
David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Regional Tourism
Deborah Edwards shows off new Blacksburg Farmers Market brochure

The Farmers Market actively supports healthy eating in Montgomery County via food access outlets— by welcoming SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants—Edwards says, if our SNAP customers spend $50 they can walk away with $100 worth of fresh food.

Carmen Byker, Ph.D. student, Human Nutrition Foods & Exercise, at the Blacksburg farmers market. Carmen coordinates a program that provides fresh produce from the Blacksburg Farmer's Market to local Head Start students and their families.
Kelsey Kradel/Kelsey Kradel
/
Kelsey Kradel
Carmen Byker, Ph.D. student, Human Nutrition Foods & Exercise, at the Blacksburg farmers market. Carmen coordinates a program that provides fresh produce from the Blacksburg Farmer's Market to local Head Start students and their families.
Blacksburg's Farmers Market winner of Best Of VA 2024 Winner
Virginia Living
Blacksburg's Farmers Market winner of Best Of VA 2024 Winner
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
