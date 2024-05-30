© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Reimagining the future of aviation at Virginia Tech’s trendsetting regional airport

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 30, 2024 at 9:22 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Beta Alia high-tech aircraft on taxiway at Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg, Virginia
Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport
Beta Alia high-tech aircraft on taxiway at Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg, Virginia

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Keith Holt, Executive Director at the innovative Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg, VA.


 Blacksburg’s regional airport is a vital conduit to the cutting-edge research and innovation that takes place at Virginia Tech and nearby technology and manufacturing companies.

Keith Holt, Executive Director Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport
David Rotenizer, Montgomery County Tourism
Keith Holt, Executive Director Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport

The airport is conveniently located adjacent to Virginia Tech and just steps away from the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.

The airport facilitates a number of business activities, including aerial inspections, photography, surveying, agricultural spraying, emergency medical aviation, and flight training.

It also serves as a gateway for business and political leaders, law enforcement, public charters, Virginia Tech Athletics, recreational flying, and rescue flights.

Gulfstream jet on runway at Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport
Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport
Gulfstream jet on runway at Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport

The range of traffic through the airport —from business, academic, to recreational, and more — is a metaphor for the New River Valley’s dynamic economic ecosystem.

A recent runway expansion to 5,500 feet allows the airport to accommodate roughly 72 percent of the business jet fleet operating in today’s market, including Citation, Bombardier Challenger, and Gulfstream Jets.

Rans S75 takeoff at Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport
Rans S75 takeoff at Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg, VA

Come along and join Keith Holt, executive director at the airport to discover the rest of the story.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
