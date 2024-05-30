Reimagining the future of aviation at Virginia Tech’s trendsetting regional airport

Blacksburg’s regional airport is a vital conduit to the cutting-edge research and innovation that takes place at Virginia Tech and nearby technology and manufacturing companies.

The airport is conveniently located adjacent to Virginia Tech and just steps away from the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.

The airport facilitates a number of business activities, including aerial inspections, photography, surveying, agricultural spraying, emergency medical aviation, and flight training.

It also serves as a gateway for business and political leaders, law enforcement, public charters, Virginia Tech Athletics, recreational flying, and rescue flights.

The range of traffic through the airport —from business, academic, to recreational, and more — is a metaphor for the New River Valley’s dynamic economic ecosystem.

A recent runway expansion to 5,500 feet allows the airport to accommodate roughly 72 percent of the business jet fleet operating in today’s market, including Citation, Bombardier Challenger, and Gulfstream Jets.

