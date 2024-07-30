Main Street de Las Vegas propels a vibrant Northern New Mexico community

For the last six years Michael Peranteau has been the Executive Director of Main Street de Las Vegas. There are about 2,000 Main Streets in America and 30 in New Mexico.

Historic architecture abounds in Old Town Las Vegas, New Mexico

Raised in Houston & Albuquerque, Peranteau moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico eight years ago after retiring from the art world in Houston.

Tom Wilmer Michael Peranteau

He has become a serious Main Street convert and loves his work with downtown businesses.

Courtesy Main Street de Las Vegas , New Mexico Fat Crow Press Building, Old Town Las Vegas, New Mexico

Courtesy Main Street de Las Vegas The altitude propels a wonderful wintertime attitude especially when it snows!

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Micheal to discover the rest of the story.

Tom Wilmer Historic train depot, Las Vegas, New Mexico

