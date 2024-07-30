© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Main Street de Las Vegas propels a vibrant Northern New Mexico community

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 30, 2024 at 4:18 PM PDT
Historic shops on Old Town Plaza square in Las Vegas, New Mexico
Michael Peranteau shares insights about the community non-profit that shines a light on local businesses in Las Vegas, New Mexico.


For the last six years Michael Peranteau has been the Executive Director of Main Street de Las Vegas. There are about 2,000 Main Streets in America and 30 in New Mexico.

Historic architecture abounds in Old Town Las Vegas, New Mexico
Raised in Houston & Albuquerque, Peranteau moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico eight years ago after retiring from the art world in Houston.

He has become a serious Main Street convert and loves his work with downtown businesses.

Fat Crow Press Building, Old Town Las Vegas, New Mexico
The altitude propels a wonderful wintertime attitude especially when it snows!
 Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Micheal to discover the rest of the story.

Historic train depot, Las Vegas, New Mexico
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer New Mexico travel
Tom Wilmer
