Main Street de Las Vegas propels a vibrant Northern New Mexico community
Michael Peranteau shares insights about the community non-profit that shines a light on local businesses in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
For the last six years Michael Peranteau has been the Executive Director of Main Street de Las Vegas. There are about 2,000 Main Streets in America and 30 in New Mexico.
Raised in Houston & Albuquerque, Peranteau moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico eight years ago after retiring from the art world in Houston.
He has become a serious Main Street convert and loves his work with downtown businesses.
Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Micheal to discover the rest of the story.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify