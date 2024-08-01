Cast Out of Eden--John Muir’s dark side revealed

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the San Francisco Bay Area for a visit with author/historian Robert Aquinas McNally.

Mary Mills Robert mcNally, author of Cast out of Eden

McNally shares insights about the untold story of John Muir, chronicled in his newly released book, Cast out of Eden

courtesy Bison Books/University of Nebraska Press Book cover Cast out of Eden

About the new book, Cast out of Eden from University of Nebraska Press…John Muir is widely and rightly lauded as the nature mystic who added wilderness to the United States’ vision of itself, largely through the system of national parks and wild areas his writings and public advocacy helped create.

Library of Congress John Muir

That vision, however, came at a cost: the conquest and dispossession of the tribal peoples who had inhabited and managed those same lands, in many cases for millennia. Muir argued for the preservation of wild sanctuaries that would offer spiritual enlightenment to the conquerors, not to the conquered Indigenous peoples who had once lived there.

“Somehow,” he wrote, “they seemed to have no right place in the landscape.”Cast Out of Eden tells this neglected part of Muir’s story—from Lowland Scotland and the Wisconsin frontier to the Sierra Nevada’s granite heights and Alaska’s glacial fjords—and his take on the tribal nations he encountered and embrace of an ethos that forced those tribes from their homelands.

Although Muir questioned and worked against Euro-Americans’ distrust of wild spaces and deep-seated desire to tame and exploit them, his view excluded Native Americans as fallen peoples who stained the wilderness’s pristine sanctity.

Fortunately, in a transformation that a resurrected and updated Muir might approve, this long-standing injustice is beginning to be undone, as Indigenous nations and the federal government work together to ensure that quintessentially American lands from Bears Ears to Yosemite serve all Americans equally.

