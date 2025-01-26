© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Peeka Ranch, a haven for Alpacas in Burton, Texas

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 26, 2025 at 8:47 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Alpacas at Peeka Ranch in Burton, TX
Tom Wilmer
Alpacas at Peeka Ranch in Burton, TX

Join Phillip & LaNell McMahon at their alpaca ranch as they share their passion for raising and breeding the exotic animal that kids and adults alike adore

Alpacas are native to the Southern Andes of Peru, Western Bolivia, Ecuador and Northern Chili. First domesticated thousands of years ago, today you will find Alpacas across America, Europe and Australia.

Phil McMahon at Peeka Ranch in Burton TX
Tom Wilmer
Phil McMahon at Peeka Ranch in Burton TX

Alpaca ranchers raise them not only for their coveted wool, but also for breeding as they can command sale prices ranging from $10,000 to more than $25,000 per head.

 

LaNell McMahon talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Peeka Ranch in Burton TX.
Jimmy Branch
LaNell McMahon talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Peeka Ranch in Burton TX.

A bonus for the Alpaca ranchers is the animal’s sweet and friendly disposition. They are very social, friendly animals, although, like their relative the Llama, they sometimes spit to show dominance or when agitated.

 

jimmy Branch and his Alpaca buddy at Peeka Ranch in Burton, TX
Tom Wilmer
jimmy Branch and his Alpaca buddy at Peeka Ranch in Burton, TX

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the 60-acre Peeka Ranch located on the outskirts of Burton, Texas where we met up with Phillip & LaNell McMahon.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Texas Travel
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content