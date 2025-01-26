Peeka Ranch, a haven for Alpacas in Burton, Texas

Alpacas are native to the Southern Andes of Peru, Western Bolivia, Ecuador and Northern Chili. First domesticated thousands of years ago, today you will find Alpacas across America, Europe and Australia.

Tom Wilmer Phil McMahon at Peeka Ranch in Burton TX

Alpaca ranchers raise them not only for their coveted wool, but also for breeding as they can command sale prices ranging from $10,000 to more than $25,000 per head.

Jimmy Branch LaNell McMahon talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Peeka Ranch in Burton TX.

A bonus for the Alpaca ranchers is the animal’s sweet and friendly disposition. They are very social, friendly animals, although, like their relative the Llama, they sometimes spit to show dominance or when agitated.

Tom Wilmer jimmy Branch and his Alpaca buddy at Peeka Ranch in Burton, TX

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the 60-acre Peeka Ranch located on the outskirts of Burton, Texas where we met up with Phillip & LaNell McMahon.

