Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium and Country Music Hall of Fame

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Nashville, Tennessee where he explores the history of the legendary 136-year-old Ryman Auditorium.

Tom Wilmer The Ryman Auditorium is nicknamed Nashville's mother ship of music partly because it first opened as a church in 1892

The Ryman Auditorium, is revered as the “Mother Church” of the Nashville music scene.

The Grand Ole Opry moved in to the Ryman Auditorium in 1943. Live music shows were broadcast weekly across America's airwaves every Saturday evening on WSM 650 AM radio until 1974 when it outgrew the Ryman and moved into its new home, The Grand Ole Opry House at Opryland.

Ryman Auditorium You too can go onstage at the Ryman for a photo op like correspondent Tom Wilmer did

From Hank Williams and Flatt & Scruggs, Chet Atkins, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, to Patsy Cline and Bob Hope, the list of luminaries who have performed at the National Historic Landmark Ryman, is a literal Who’s Who of the America's 20th Century music scene.

Tom Wilmer The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Next up is The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, Tennessee’s Mother Ship. This where you’ll discover the entire history of country music from the 1800's to present, showcased and revered in a 360,000 square-foot multi-story facility.

Tom Wilmer 24-7 party in heart of Nashville, Tennessee

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is one of the world's largest museums and research centers dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of American country music. Chartered in 1964, the museum has amassed one of the world's most extensive musical collections

In addition to the galleries, the museum has the 776-seat CMA Theater, the Taylor Swift Education Center, and multi-purpose event rental spaces. Other historic aspects of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum include one of the country's oldest letterpress print shop Hatch Show Print (located inside the museum) and Historic RCA Studio B (located on Music Row), Nashville's oldest surviving recording studio, where recordings by Country Music Hall of Fame members Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, and many others were made.

