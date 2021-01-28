Journeys of Discovery: Environmentalists see a light at the end of Trump’s border wall

Environmental activist Laiken Jordahl is a borderlands campaigner with the Tuscon, Arizona based Center for Biological Diversity. Jordahl has painfully followed the building of the border wall with Mexico and its attendent ecological damage.

This past December, President-elect Joe Biden nominated Deb Haaland, a first-term New Mexico congresswoman and a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI).

Environmental activists are hopeful that Haaland will be able to reverse former President Donald Trump's many anti-environmental policies, stop the building of the Border Wall and bar public land access to oil and gas developers.

Join Associate Producer Christine Gordon as she visits with Jordahl about the negative impacts the border wall’s construction has had on endangered species, the desecration of sacred Native American burial sites, and what we might expect with Holland's potential nomination. Gordon interviewed Jordahl shortly before Biden's Presidential innauguration.

