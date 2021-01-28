Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Environmentalists see a light at the end of Trump’s border wall

By Christine Gordon 3 hours ago
    Laiken Jordahl at Trump's border wall.
    Center for Biological Diversity

Environmental activist Laiken Jordahl is a borderlands campaigner with the Tuscon, Arizona based Center for Biological Diversity. Jordahl has painfully followed the building of the border wall with Mexico and its attendent ecological damage.

This past December, President-elect Joe Biden nominated Deb Haaland, a first-term New Mexico congresswoman and a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI).

Environmental activists are hopeful that Haaland will be able to reverse former President Donald Trump's many anti-environmental policies, stop the building of the Border Wall and bar public land access to oil and gas developers.

Join Associate Producer Christine Gordon as she visits with Jordahl about the negative impacts the border wall’s construction has had on endangered species, the desecration of sacred Native American burial sites, and what we might expect with Holland's potential nomination. Gordon interviewed Jordahl shortly before Biden's Presidential innauguration.

Related Content

Lawsuit alleges unlawful killing of shorebirds at Oceano Dunes

By Sophie Lincoln Dec 8, 2020
Brittney App for CalMatters

Despite December's stay-at-home orders in San Luis Obispo County, Oceano Dunes state park hasn't closed to day-use off-roading. That’s as California’s state park agencies face a lawsuit for alleged unlawful killing of threatened wildlife.

A 40-year conflict over a state park: Has it finally reached a breaking point?

By Julie Cart/CalMatters Nov 24, 2020
Joe Johnston/San Luis Obispo Tribune

Enjoying nature while preserving it is an age-old conflict in California, but nowhere is it more fraught than at Oceano Dunes. Can off-roading and endangered species coexist?

California halts new fracking permits

By Tyler Pratt & & Bob Moffitt/Capital Public Radio Nov 21, 2019
Greta Mart/KCBX

California Governor Gavin Newsom's administration has announced the state will issue no new fracking permits for oil companies. 

Expanded logging easier under proposed US Forest Service plan

By Sarah Hosseini/KQED Aug 12, 2019
USDA Forest Service

The US Forest Service is taking additional public comment this month on a controversial plan that will relax permitting for new logging and forest management projects.

Plan to restart oil drilling in Carrizo Plain National Monument halted

By Jul 16, 2019
Greta Mart/KCBX

An oil company's plan to build a new oil well and pipeline in the Carrizo Plain National Monument has been blocked, after the California Bureau of Land Management (BLM) overruled a 2018 decision by the BLM’s Bakersfield field office.

Journeys of Discovery: Hopi artists share timeless cultural metaphors

By Jan 22, 2021
Courtesy Evelyn Fredericks

In the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, most of the places we love to visit are off limits. It is an especially painful time for those of us who depend on immersing in to distinctive travel destinations. What gives my life meaning more than anything else as a travel journalist is helping to shine a light on deserving communities.

Journeys of Discovery: Complexities of cultural integrity in Hopi Land

By Jan 20, 2021
Thomas Wilmer

COVID-19 has brought day-to-day interactions and retail commerce to a virtual standstill around the world. The Hopi and Navajo reservations have been particularly hard hit, with tribal villages and businesses shuttered.

The world keeps spinning and the tribal communities continue to function and interact via online and remote vehicles of communications. Hopefully before too long the tribal communities will return to normal and once again welcome visitors and tourists from around the world.