Related Program: 
KCBX News

Local libraries eligible for more hotspots, Chromebooks

By 33 minutes ago
  • The San Luis Obispo County Library is eligible for more Chromebooks and Wifi hotspots through funding from the California State Library.
    The San Luis Obispo County Library is eligible for more Chromebooks and Wifi hotspots through funding from the California State Library.
    Rachel Showalter

The California State Library system is sending nearly 5,000 WiFi hotspots and Chromebooks to libraries across the state.

More than 100 libraries in California, including several in Monterey, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County, are eligible to receive funding for the new technology resources.

The library system said the Chromebooks and hotspots will provide users with a 4G LTE network and unlimited data. That service increases access to things like video communication technologies and civic services.

The libraries are using $1.6 million in emergency pandemic relief funds for this grant. It’s designed to connect Californians to the same high speed broadband network that public schools and state universities use.

Hillary Theyer, Library Director for Monterey County Free Libraries, said their branches have been working throughout the pandemic to increase technology resources for the public. Theyer said this grant will further that goal.

“It adds a tool to our arsenal,” Theyer said. “And I’m calling it an arsenal because no one tool is going to do it all. We don’t have the one magic answer that solves this. So I’m always happy to collect more tools and deploy them for the public.”

San Luis Obispo County Library branches also offer a limited supply of these resources. Coordinating Librarian for Adult Services, Sharon Coronado, said Chromebooks and hotspots have become essential, especially for students, adult learners and those who are unemployed.

“The fact that they’re being used, requested and [extended] for months at a time, I think tells me everything that I need to know,” Coronado said. “It’s just one less thing that people have to worry about.”

The federal Library Services and Technology Act is funding this initiative and requires that eligible libraries comply with the Children's Internet Protection Act to receive devices.

Distribution of the new technology will be prioritized for communities that have the greatest need.

Tags: 
wifi
Chromebook
hotspot
California State Library
San Luis Obispo County
Monterey County
Santa Barbara County
libraries
technology gap
digital divide
e-learning

Related Content

SLO County librarians switching roles to help in pandemic response

By Dec 26, 2020
County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries

As SLO County COVID-19 cases rise and the demand for testing is increasing, three more county libraries are closing because librarians and other staff are answering the call to help the county in its COVID19 response.

Central Coast Voices: Coronavirus and your public library

By Jul 30, 2020

While you may not be able to leisurely peruse the shelves of your local library right now, it doesn’t mean the library still can’t be your haven during the COVID-19 pandemic. Libraries have quickly changed how, where and when they offer services amongst the continuing pandemic, finding ways to allow the community to access the myriad of valuable resources they have to offer. Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with San Luis Obispo County Libraries' Christopher Barnickel, Chase McMunn, Aracelli Astorga and Sharon Coronado as they discuss how County of SLO Public Libraries are working to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 weeks in, how is 'home schooling' going on the Central Coast?

By Apr 30, 2020
Courtesy army.mil

It’s been seven weeks since Central Coast schools closed in-person classrooms and began teaching students virtually. The change was radical and abrupt.