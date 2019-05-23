US EPA approves Price Canyon aquifer exemption

By 1 minute ago
  • A tank of produced water at the Arroyo Grande oil field.
    A tank of produced water at the Arroyo Grande oil field.
    Greta Mart/KCBX

The US Environmental Protection Agency has approved an aquifer exemption for the Arroyo Grande oil field near San Luis Obispo. This enables Sentinel Peak Resources, the current owner of the oil field also known as Price Canyon, to move forward with a planned expansion of wells for both enhanced oil recovery and dispoal of wastewater, or "produced water."

In a decision dated April 30, the director of EPA’s water division said the underground formation beneath the oil field does not, and will not in the future, serve as a source of drinking water due to the presence of “commercially producible quantities of hydrocarbons.”

With the aquifer exemption approval, the oil company is one step close to being able to inject wastewater underground into a larger area than before.

Over 100 neighbors within one mile of the oil field get their drinking water from domestic wells, and many had fought the ruling, fearing that wastewater injected underground would contaminate their wells. Nine of those domestic water wells are within a quarter-mile of the newly-exempted area, and the nearest public water system well is just under one mile. But according to the EPA and state agencies, those well are “hydraulically isolated” from the exempted aquifer by the Arroyo Grande fault.

There are 207 Class II enhanced oil recovery wells and 16 disposal wells within the newly-exempted area.

Tags: 
Arroyo Grande aquifer
Arroyo Grande oil field
Sentinel Peak Resources
aquifer exemption
crude oil
enhanced oil recovery
wastewater
UIC
underground injection program
Price Canyon

Related Content

Like Oil and Water: The Arroyo Grande oil field and nearby domestic drinking wells

By Dec 18, 2018
Greta Mart/KCBX

Voters in six California counties have passed measures banning fracking and placing limits on other types of oil extraction. This November, a citizen’s initiative in San Luis Obispo County sought to do the same. Oil companies funded an $8 million dollar campaign to defeat the measure, and a majority of voters rejected Measure G—54 to 46 percent.

The defeat removes one roadblock to a planned expansion of operations at the Arroyo Grande oil field near San Luis Obispo.

Last day for public input on proposed Arroyo Grande aquifer exemption

By Greta Mart Dec 22, 2017
Google Maps

The deadline for public comment on a proposed expansion of oil drilling-related operations in San Luis Obispo County’s Price Canyon is 5 p.m. Friday.

Oil production and groundwater aquifers

By Joe Moore/KVPR Sep 6, 2017
Greta Mart/KCBX

Oil companies in California produce more water than oil. That has created a problem: what to do with all of that unwanted water? In most cases that wastewater is injected back into the ground, deep below the aquifer. But in some cases, injections may have contaminated federally protected aquifers that could be clean enough for drinking water.

EPA takes up groundwater exemption expansion for Arroyo Grande oil field

By KCBX Newsroom Feb 10, 2016
Google Maps

A plan to expand an area approved for oil industry injection wells near Pismo Beach is now in the hands of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. 