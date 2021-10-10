-
The City of San Luis Obispo will start construction in 2022 on a $2.5 million bicycle and pedestrian project after receiving a major grant.The project,…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with design engineer Will King and director of design engineering Garrett Smith at SRAM’s high-tech bicycle component…
UPDATE 11/08/19 10 AM: San Luis Obispo police and volunteers set up a bike light checkpoint at a heavily trafficked, and dimly lit, intersection in San…
San Luis Obispo is one step closer to joining Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz in creating a bike-share program.The San Luis Obispo city council this week…
KCBX Volunteer Kim Bisheff interviews San Luis Obispo Public Works Director Daryl Grigsby about the adoption of the Land Use Circulation Element (LUCE)…
The City of San Luis Obispo is now ranked as one of the top places in the nation to cycle. The League of American Bicyclists updated its list of Bicycle…
A long-awaited addition to the Bob Jones Trail, also called the “City to the Sea Trail,” finished another round of public review on Monday.The popular San…
The California Highway Patrol in San Luis Obispo says a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist on Los Osos Valley Road Wednesday night happened because the…
Pismo Beach, Avila Beach and Santa Barbara are three of the host cities chosen to represent the state during the Amgen Tour of California next May.The…
Two hundred foster kids living on the Central Coast will soon have new bicycles, thanks to a project connected to the upcoming Make a Difference Day.Teams…