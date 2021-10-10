California Coast

-
The theme for Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can…
The journey of driving along Highway 1 through Big Sur Country is one of the most spiritual routes in America, but unless you’re a Big Sur local, you…
A massive landslide this past spring sealed off Highway 1 nine miles north of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line. Fortunately the dramatic realm of…
Join Brad Buckley manager of the Abalone Farm for an insider’s look at the world of abalone aquaculture. The Abalone Farm, located on a bluff top above…
On Saturday, Central Coast freshman U.S. congressman Salud Carbajal announced the introduction of his first piece of legislation. With the California…
Monterey County is now the seventh county in California to ban fracking. Voters there approved Measure Z last Tuesday by a margin of 11 points.The Protect…
David Helvarg is an ocean advocate and author of The Golden Shore: California's Love Affair with the Sea. He will be giving a series of speeches and book…
Larry Newland, Executive Director of the Morro Bay Maritime Museum Association talks about the new museum facility on the Embarcadero, scheduled to open…
The Santa Lucia mountain range delineates the boundary of the California Central Coast’s maritime influenced grape growing region. Head a couple miles…
UPDATE: Thursday, 12:38 p.m.Vandenberg Air Force Base announced late Thursday morning that its beaches would resume normal operations because "the Tsunami…