It’s been more than 100 years since the 1906 earthquake that caused severe damage to San Francisco. Since then, Californians have long-anticipated another…
In this episode of Issues & Ideas: Wildfire season has arrived in California, and managers of a preserve in Monterey County are hoping to change the way…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Santa Barbara historian Betsy J. Green about Santa Barbara’s Flying A Studios, which was producing movies before the…
When the Palace Hotel first opened its doors in 1875 it was proclaimed the largest hotel in the world and San Francisco’s first luxury hotel. Destroyed in…
If you wake up early this coming Saturday and look to the north, or the south - depending where you on are on the Central Coast - you may see history in…
The September 19, 2017 magnitude 7.1 earthquake centered near Puebla, Mexico left more than 4,500 people injured and more than 220 dead in Mexico City…
The US Geological Survey sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake had struck off the coast near Isla Vista--except the…
The weekly Atascadero farmers’ market is permanently returning to downtown. It’s been 14 years since the 2003 San Simeon earthquake forced the market’s…
A moderate earthquake hit along the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada Tuesday afternoon with the cities of Bishop and Big Pine along Highway 395 feeling…
When a major earthquake struck Santa Barbara at dawn 90 years ago, on June 29, 1925, the shaking lasted less than 20 seconds. But, the disaster would go…