-
French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital are being recognized for having some of the best patient care in the…
-
The California Department of Public Health released new guidelines for outdoor seated live events and performances that went into effect April 1.The new…
-
The city of Goleta is planning to replace more than 1,400 streetlight fixtures, which are expected to be more efficient and cost effective among other…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from San Francisco International Airport, where he visits with public information officer Doug Yakel to learn about the…
-
Over a year after 34 people died in a fiery boat disaster in the Channel Islands, an official federal investigation is now complete. But the probe didn’t…
-
Summer is around the corner. If you're someone who enjoys sports on the ocean, the Coast Guard would like you to take a few precautions before you get out…
-
On the one-year anniversary of the Oroville Dam evacuation order, California lawmakers have sent a dam safety bill to Governor Jerry Brown. Three-quarters…
-
FINAL UPDATE: PG&E ended the alert at 6:45 p.m. on Friday night, saying air quality in the affected reactor was restored.UPDATE 7/28/17 3:20 p.m.: The…
-
Cal Poly is now renovating its historic, hillside letter 'P' in an effort to make the area safe for students and hikers. The 50-by-35 foot hillside…
-
The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport is getting ready to begin $3.37 million in safety upgrades, now that it has received a $3,026,481 grant from the…