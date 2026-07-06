Local police report small decline in illegal fireworks over July Fourth

The Fourth of July holiday was last weekend, and along with that came complaints over illegal fireworks.

Christine Wallace, the public affairs manager with the San Luis Obispo Police, said the department received twenty-six reports of fireworks.

“This is pretty typical for us around this time of year,” Wallace said. “Because we're not near the beach, we do have a handful of reports but it's nothing like our Five Cities friends to the south.”

Wallace said officers weren’t able to identify anyone responsible, and at least one of the reports was for an authorized fireworks show at Sinsheimer Park.

In the city of San Luis Obispo, like much of SLO County, all fireworks are illegal, including ones labeled “safe and sane.”

Wallace also encouraged residents to continue sending in reports when they hear fireworks or smell smoke.

“We really do appreciate folks reporting them even if we don't find them,” Wallace said. “ We just had our first little kinda local fire yesterday over off O'Connor.”

A vegetation fire west of San Luis Obispo spread to 19 acres on Sunday afternoon, before fire crews were able to contain the blaze.

In Grover Beach, officers gave out 10 citations but still reported an overall decline in illegal fireworks, according to a post on the police department’s facebook page.

Further south in Santa Maria, dispatchers received 127 complaints about identified locations from June 25th to July 5th. In 2025, dispatchers received 216 calls during the same time period.

Sergeant Chris Matthews with the Santa Maria Police Department told KCBX that citations for illegal fireworks have yet to be tallied.