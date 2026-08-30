Small wildfire breaks out in Pismo Beach

This is an ongoing story, updates will be added as more information becomes available.

Update, 4 p.m. Sunday: Forward progress has stopped, and the Brava Fire is at 35% containment.

Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in the Pismo Beach area.

As of Sunday, 2:45 p.m. the Brava Fire is moderately active with about 40 firefighters on the scene.

Multiple air tankers are helping with containment along a ridge area to keep the flames from spreading farther north.

Officials say no structures are threatened and no evacuation warnings or orders have been issued.

The Brava Fire had spread to 20 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

Farther north near the San Luis Obispo County border, evacuation warnings have been issued due to the Plaskett Fire in Big Sur. As of Sunday at 3 p.m. warnings have been issued for zones SLC-001, SLC-002 and SLC-003.