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Small wildfire breaks out in Pismo Beach

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez,
Kendra Hanna
Published August 30, 2026 at 3:18 PM PDT
Courtesy of ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego

This is an ongoing story, updates will be added as more information becomes available.

Update, 4 p.m. Sunday: Forward progress has stopped, and the Brava Fire is at 35% containment.

Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in the Pismo Beach area.

As of Sunday, 2:45 p.m. the Brava Fire is moderately active with about 40 firefighters on the scene.

Multiple air tankers are helping with containment along a ridge area to keep the flames from spreading farther north.

Officials say no structures are threatened and no evacuation warnings or orders have been issued.

The Brava Fire had spread to 20 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

Farther north near the San Luis Obispo County border, evacuation warnings have been issued due to the Plaskett Fire in Big Sur. As of Sunday at 3 p.m. warnings have been issued for zones SLC-001, SLC-002 and SLC-003.

KCBX will continue to cover the Plaskett Fire, visit ReadySLO.org and ReadyMontereyCounty.org for more information on evacuation warnings and order.
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Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
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