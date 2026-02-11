Draft study outlines PFAS water solutions near SLO County Airport

A newly released draft feasibility study lays out possible long-term drinking water solutions for residents whose private wells were contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) near the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

In 2019, dozens of private wells in the Buckley Road area tested above California’s safety limits for PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.” The synthetic chemicals have been associated with cancer and other health risks.

According to the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Buckley Road contamination is linked to firefighting foam used for training at the airport.

The newly released study does not recommend a preferred solution, but instead outlines costs and long-term feasibility.

In the meantime, interim solutions remain in place. According to the report, filter treatment systems have been installed at most sites affected by the contamination. Kate Ballantyne, the assistant chief executive officer for San Luis Obispo County said more than 50 filters have been applied to affected water wells.

“The most important thing has already happened and that’s that the community’s water is being treated at each individual property so that immediate risk has been mitigated,” said Ballantyne. “A long-term solution in a case like this can take decades, not a matter of years. It’s very complicated.”

While the treated water is currently meeting state requirements, officials say the groundwater itself is still contaminated.

The draft study evaluates five solutions for residents including connecting the neighborhood to the City of San Luis Obispo’s water system, connecting to Golden State Water Company, drilling new groundwater wells and building a centralized treatment facility, treating existing wells through a consolidated system, or continuing to rely on individual household filtration systems.

Estimated costs range from several million to $80 million, and much higher if agricultural water is needed.

State and county officials say the draft study will be refined after public input. The airport parties and Regional Water Quality Control Board are expected to continue discussions in upcoming months.

No timeline has been set for selecting a final solution.