Hurricane Marie won’t hit Big Sur fires, but could bring dangerous waves

Rain related to Hurricane Marie hit Southern California Sunday morning — but meteorologists say that precipitation won’t hit Big Sur, where two large wildfires have grown to over 50 thousand acres.

Nicole Sarment, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area, says there’s “zero percent chance” of the hurricane impacting the areas near the Plaskett and Timber fires.

“The forecast has trended significantly drier, with the Big Sur coast now expecting no rain from even remnant tropical moisture from [Hurricane] Marie,” she told KCBX.

However, Sarment says that hazardous conditions are expected at all beaches in the Bay Area and on the Central Coast over Labor Day weekend.

“Swell from the storm is being brought all the way up here,” Sarment said. “It's bringing an increased risk for sneaker waves and stronger currents, with breaking waves up to 10 feet.”

A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and for the Big Sur coast. The warning, which will remain in place through Labor Day, says to stay out of coastal waters due to increased risk of drowning.

On Saturday, crews fighting the Plaskett Fire in Big Sur took advantage of cooler weather, and the wildfire is now 31% contained. However, a spokesperson for the incident’s response team told KCBX that they’re expecting a drying trend in the area starting Wednesday.