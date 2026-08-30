Evacuations warnings issued in northern SLO County

The Plaskett Fire in Big Sur continued to grow over the weekend, and evacuation warnings were issued for parts of northern San Luis Obispo County.

In an update posted by CAL FIRE on Sunday morning, Plaskett Fire Planning Operations Section Trainee Neil Gamboa said the fire had moved into the Los Burros Ridge area in southern Monterey County.

“We have crews in there today looking at opportunities to go out there and get it direct with hand crews, fire engines and helicopters,” Gamboa said.

The Plaskett Fire has reached over 15 thousand acres, and is 1% contained.

In San Luis Obispo County, evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones:

SLC-001

SLC-002

SLC-003

On top of those warnings, evacuation orders have been issued for parts of southern Monterey County along the northern San Luis Obispo County border.

Highway 1 remains closed near the fire.