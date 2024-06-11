SLO County Sheriff's Office will receive the most funding from fiscal budget

The San Luis Obispo County’s Sheriff’s Office will receive the largest cut of money from the 2024-2025 general fund.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors has approved its fiscal budget, and more than $68 million from the County’s general fund is going towards the Sheriff’s Office.

That’s about 23% of the general fund’s more than $295 million which is meant to support departments like the sheriff’s office.

Board Supervisor Bruce Gibson said the money is vital to meet county-wide safety goals.

“If you look at our budget priorities, you'll find that protecting public safety is the number one budget priority, below doing what the state mandates us to do and paying our debts,” Gibson said.

The funding will go toward employee salaries and worker’s compensation rates, according to Tony Cipolla from the Sheriff’s Office. He also said it will increase public safety.

“We are your friends and your neighbors, we want a safe community as well, and so I think this money will be allocated and utilized in the best possible way in order to keep those crime rates low and again to make our county safe and secure,” Cipolla said.

The funding has increased about eight percent from last year, according to the budget proposal.

The County will be able to finalize the fiscal plan after California approves the state budget later this month.