© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County Sheriff's Office will receive the most funding from fiscal budget

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published June 11, 2024 at 10:16 AM PDT
Courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.

The San Luis Obispo County’s Sheriff’s Office will receive the largest cut of money from the 2024-2025 general fund.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors has approved its fiscal budget, and more than $68 million from the County’s general fund is going towards the Sheriff’s Office.

That’s about 23% of the general fund’s more than $295 million which is meant to support departments like the sheriff’s office.

Board Supervisor Bruce Gibson said the money is vital to meet county-wide safety goals.

“If you look at our budget priorities, you'll find that protecting public safety is the number one budget priority, below doing what the state mandates us to do and paying our debts,” Gibson said.

The funding will go toward employee salaries and worker’s compensation rates, according to Tony Cipolla from the Sheriff’s Office. He also said it will increase public safety.

“We are your friends and your neighbors, we want a safe community as well, and so I think this money will be allocated and utilized in the best possible way in order to keep those crime rates low and again to make our county safe and secure,” Cipolla said.

The funding has increased about eight percent from last year, according to the budget proposal.

The County will be able to finalize the fiscal plan after California approves the state budget later this month.
Tags
Government and Politics San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s OfficeSan Luis Obispo Board of Supervisorsbudget
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
See stories by Sarina Grossi
Related Content
Load More