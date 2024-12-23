© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara immigrant rights group voices concern over upcoming Trump presidency

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published December 23, 2024 at 5:00 PM PST
Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara County, California.
rockchanky/flickr.com
Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara County, California.

Tensions are rising in Santa Barbara County over President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. The Board of Supervisors and immigrant rights groups are voicing concerns that Sheriff Bill Brown is too accommodating to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

During a recent meeting, Santa Barbara County Supervisors peppered Brown with questions about his department’s annual report on its partnership with ICE.

The report showed that ICE made more requests to gain access to locally incarcerated people than the previous year and that five people were turned over to ICE after serving their jail sentences. That was up from two last year.

Supervisor Laura Capps said ICE requests could increase exponentially after Trump takes office in January. She asked Brown about his process for determining who is handed over to immigration enforcement.

“Trying to tease out the processes of cooperation of making sure your systems are as finely tuned as possible when dealing with such emotional, petrifying consequences when dealing with people’s lives,” Capps said.

Under guidelines from the State Attorney General, the Sheriff’s Office is not required to alert ICE when it arrests an undocumented migrant. Brown said that he only responds to ICE requests when a crime is violent or especially depraved, and only after a conviction.

That did little to appease Prinitiva Hernandez, the executive director of 805UndocuFund, which provides emergency financial aid to undocumented residents. She said people undocumented are afraid of what’s coming.

“They're not able to distinguish whether ICE is coming here to our communities from the federal orders or if it's happening at the county jails. To them, ICE is ICE and fear is fear and by the sheriff voluntarily cooperating you are adding to that,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez urged the Board to pass an ordinance that bars local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials, as supervisors have done in Los Angeles, San Diego and other California counties.
Tags
Government and Politics immigrationDonald TrumpTrump AdminstrationSanta Barbara County Board of Supervisors
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano
Related Content